Commentary: Canada is testing the limits of saying no to Donald Trump

SINGAPORE: Canada and the United States are staring down the barrel of a protracted trade war. After talks collapsed on Aug 22, US President Donald Trump’s government imposed 50 per cent tariffs on US$27.6 billion of Canadian goods while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs.

Mr Trump responded with fury on social media: Canada had been “ripping off the US for years” and was “among the worst nations in the world to deal with”. Days later, he ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed “Lake America”.

It seems unthinkable for the two economically and culturally intertwined neighbours to be at such loggerheads. In 2025 alone, 72 per cent of Canada’s goods exports went to the US, while Canada is America’s second-largest trade partner.

At the core of Mr Trump’s antagonism is a simple maxim: “We don’t need Canada, they need us.”