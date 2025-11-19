Commentary: Does the US have a casino economy? Yes and no

NEW YORK: There is a frenetic, sweaty-palm feel to the United States economy lately. Markets are looking frothy and consumers are anxious, and meanwhile the gambling and stock markets are converging as people bet on all sorts of strange assets and events. Half of young men in the US have an online sports betting account, and some are developing a problem.

All of which raises the question: Are we in a casino economy, a risky free-for-all that is bound to crash and burn? The short, unsatisfying answer is – yes and no. In many ways the economy has never been safer, but people are avoiding healthy risks and taking bad ones.

The argument for a casino economy is – well, just look around.

First there is AI, which like all new technologies creates boom-and-bust cycles that involve overinvestment in the wrong things, overvalued stocks, speculation and, eventually, a crash. AI may yet transform the economy and enrich humanity, but along the way it will create new financial risks and more than a few bumps.

The US is also emerging from a period of very low interest rates, which tend to invite excess speculation. Low rates contributed to the opaque risks brewing in private credit, for example. And there is no denying that there are some odd things going on with assets with questionable value, such as crypto, meme stocks and gold, not to mention the widespread betting on sports and political events.