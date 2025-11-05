Commentary: What is the price of gold telling us?

LONDON: I have held remarkably contradictory views about the staggering rise in gold prices this year, especially following the recent sharp reversal.

On one hand, I would not be surprised if the dip turns out to be the beginning of the end of the rally. On the other hand, I sympathise with those holding the opposite view: The pullback is merely a brief correction to what remains a powerful trend, with the price of gold reaching historic highs as markets adapt to complex, profound changes in the world’s monetary and financial system.

Let’s start with the bears’ case. Clearly, gold’s meteoric rise – outstripping even the Big Tech-driven NASDAQ – is emblematic of bubble behaviour, with the momentum feeding on itself. Once FOMO (fear of missing out) sets in, even marginal or irrelevant developments can add to the excitement. The question, then, is whether these justifications can withstand scrutiny.

Historically, the rationale for storing gold (when it offered no monetary return) was its role as a monetary anchor and a hedge against inflation. But while this might make sense in the long term, it doesn’t explain the sudden run-up in 2025.

Given that much of the price acceleration occurred after the US dollar had already registered its 2025 decline, and after US bond yields had fallen noticeably as the outlook for US inflation and inflation expectations improved, I can see why some commentators have declared it a bubble.