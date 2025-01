Commentary: Vietnam’s high-speed rail hits the brakes on foreign funding

SENDAI, Japan: On Nov 30, 2024, Vietnam’s National Assembly rubber-stamped a high-speed rail network that will traverse 20 provinces, linking Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City in five and a half hours.

Vietnam has announced that, in the “spirit of independence and self-reliance”, it will not use foreign loans to fund the US$67 billion project by 2035. Instead, it will use the state budget, low-interest loans and government bonds.

This funding strategy represents a departure from Vietnam’s traditional economic hedging strategy - its calculations of the risks and rewards of accepting investment from larger powers. Hanoi will continue shielding itself from Chinese influence and potential debt traps, while building a pathway to greater autonomy and self-sustainability.

Chinese-funded projects invoke wider security considerations for Vietnam. Hanoi is wary of providing Beijing with greater clout over sensitive issues, such as territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and eroding its political and economic autonomy.

And Chinese-backed projects such as the Cat Linh–Ha Dong tramline have seen delays, ballooning costs, allegations of poor-quality construction, and lax safety and labour standards.

Infrastructure projects funded by other international donors - including the Tran Hoang Na Bridge, the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project and the North-South Expressway - have similarly encountered problems.