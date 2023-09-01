Commentary: Silly, sexist ‘girl math’ isn’t good financial advice, but it shouldn’t be dismissed

LONDON: If you’ve ever calculated cost per wear to justify the price of an expensive dress or felt like you’ve made a profit after returning an ill-fitting pair of jeans, you might be an expert in “girl math”. With videos about the topic going viral on social media, girl math might seem like a silly (or even sexist) trend, but it actually tells us a lot about the relationship between gender, money and emotions.

Girl math introduces a spend classification system: Purchases below a certain value, or made in cash, don’t “count”. Psychologically, this makes low-value spending feel safe and emphasises the importance of the long-term value derived from more expensive items.

For example, girl math tells us that buying an expensive dress is only “worth it” if you can wear it to multiple events.

This approach has similarities to portfolio theory - a method of choosing investments to maximise expected returns and minimise risk. By evaluating how each purchase contributes to the shopping portfolio, girl math shoppers essentially become shopping portfolio managers.

On the surface, it may seem that women are being ridiculed and encouraged to overspend by using girl math. From a different perspective, it hints at something critical: For a person to really care about something as seemingly abstract as personal finance, they need to feel that they can relate to it.

Thinking about money in terms of the value of purchases can help create an emotional relationship to finance, making it something people want to look after.