Commentary: The enduring appeal of workplace television

LONDON: Work – like love – is all around.

No longer restricted to offices and factory floors, it’s everywhere I go (to butcher the lyrics of the pop song).

Yes, work follows me on my phone with nagging emails, but it is also seeping into my valuable leisure time spent slumped on the sofa. For this is the era of Peak Workplace TV.

This was highlighted in last week’s Emmy Awards, which garlanded The Studio, a comedy about the entertainment world, featuring a cinephile (Seth Rogen) trying to keep his studio afloat in a hyper-competitive dumb industry; another comedy, Hacks, focuses on the relationship between a boomer comedian Deborah Vance (played brilliantly by Jean Smart) and her Gen Z writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder); while Severance picked up eight awards for its exploration of the work-home divide, and five went to hospital drama The Pitt.

And what is Slow Horses (winner of one Emmy), the wry drama based on Mick Herron’s books, if not about work? Yes, it’s a story of spooks and villains, but it also shows a cohort of MI5 rejects banding together.

Indeed, Jackson Lamb, the leader of this team of misfits, played by Gary Oldman, has been hailed as a model boss, despite the flatulence, by no less than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who wrote: “He’s incredibly capable and takes his work seriously.” LinkedIn is littered with Lamb’s leadership lessons. One Medium post praises his “radical candour” and lack of interest in micromanaging (“I really don’t need to know the ins and outs of a cat’s arse.”)