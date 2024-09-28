Commentary: Does the world still need news media?

SINGAPORE: It is no secret that the media and journalism sector has experienced seismic shifts in recent years, many of which have increased pressure and challenges for those working in the industry.

The rise of digital platforms and social media have led to questions about the relevance of more traditional platforms such as physical newspapers and broadcasts of news bulletins at fixed timeslots on television and radio.

With technology enabling an almost constant stream of content on computers and mobile devices, and an ever-increasing population of digital natives, many experts have sounded the death knell of traditional or “mainstream” media, as advertisers and the revenue they bring follow their target audiences elsewhere.

World News Day is a global initiative to draw public attention to the role that journalists play in providing trustworthy news and information that serves citizens and democracy, via a campaign to underscore the value and importance of fact-based journalism, and the essential role it performs in our daily lives.

It thus marks a good time for us to consider the role, importance and future of the news media in Singapore now and in the years ahead.