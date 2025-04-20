1 man, 10,000 trees: Why China’s fledgling durian farms still can’t compete with Southeast Asian imports

HAINAN: From dawn to midnight, Huang Qijun nurtures and tends to 10,056 durian trees, every day.

By late March, the mild weather in China’s southernmost province of Hainan – with occasional overcast skies and light showers – ushered in the flowering season for durian trees. And Huang got to work.

On this nearly 40-hectare durian orchard that is mostly managed by only one caretaker, much of the work is handled by machines: Each tree is equipped with sensors that monitor temperature and humidity.

So, when one needs water, Huang receives an alert on his smartphone. With a simple tap of the app, towering irrigation sprinklers beside the tree activate instantly.

Yet, not all tasks can be delegated to smart systems. Weeding, for instance, remains a hands-on job.

Most durian trees grow on steep slopes – impossible terrain for robots to work – so Huang must clear the relentless weeds manually, day after day.

And at night, when the fragrant white blossoms open, pollination – another task to be done manually – begins.

On some trees that were ahead of schedule, clusters of young fruits have already reached the size of cherries.

As they grow bigger, Huang will inspect them one by one, selecting only the best to keep.

Then he will carefully tie the chosen ones with thin twine to branches so when summer arrives and the durians ripen, they will not abruptly fall to the ground.

“Managing these trees from saplings to fruiting is like raising a child – every step requires meticulous care,” Huang said, standing beside a slightly crooked tree.

“This one was damaged in last year’s typhoon. It could have borne 15 or 16 fruits, but this year, I’ll let it keep only five or six.”

Standing at ground zero for China’s home-grown durian, trees in Huang’s plantation are less than five years old – much younger than those in the decades- or centuries-old farms prevalent in Southeast Asian countries, home to the spiky tropical “king of fruits”.

The older the tree, the more fruit it can bear, and the sweeter and creamier the fruit tastes.

But the arrival of scarce home-grown durians on Chinese shelves in the past two years has already sparked a gold rush for tropical agriculture in the world’s largest durian market, with investors pouring capital into fledgling durian farms from terraced hillsides on Hainan Island to the subtropical lowlands of China’s southern border provinces such as Yunnan and Guangxi.

As these tender plants mark China’s leap from a pure importer to a grower, their significance has created ripples in the global trade of the fruit, and potentially beyond.