‘Openness brings progress’: Xi urges Asia-Pacific economies to safeguard stability, remove trade barriers
At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, Chinese President Xi Jinping also pledged to further open China’s vast consumer market, positioning its economy as a driver of regional growth.
SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Asia-Pacific economies to safeguard regional stability and dismantle trade and investment barriers to sustain prosperity, as geopolitical rivalries and rising protectionism threaten to undermine growth.
In a speech on Wednesday (Nov 18) at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, Xi also pledged to further open China’s vast consumer market - positioning the world’s second-largest economy as a source of growth and opportunity amid global uncertainty.
“History shows that openness brings progress, while isolation inevitably leads to falling behind,” Xi said in a speech lasting just over 20 minutes.
Participants at the summit include representatives from 115 Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as heads of several international organisations and representatives of business associations, according to Chinese national news agency Xinhua.
Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim were also among world leaders in attendance at the summit, themed "To Prosper and Win the Future Together”.
KEEPING ASIA-PACIFIC TRADE OPEN
Xi warned of weakening global growth and the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, even as international trade continued to expand and advances in emerging technologies reshaped the world economy.
The Chinese president did not name specific countries or conflicts, but his remarks came amid wars in Iran and Ukraine and simmering trade and technology tensions between China and the United States.
Xi credited long-term stability with helping the Asia-Pacific become an engine of global growth. He called on countries to uphold the postwar international order and work together to address shared challenges.
“Stability brings security, and security makes prosperity possible,” Xi said.
On trade, Xi urged regional economies to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organization.
He called for steady progress towards a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), a proposed free trade zone spanning APEC’s 21 member economies. Xi also called for closer cooperation on cross-border e-commerce and digital customs, and urged economies to keep global supply chains running smoothly.
Xi also called for closer cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy to drive growth across the Asia-Pacific.
He pointed to the rapid emergence of large AI models and said new technologies were already reaching businesses and households.
At the same time, the Chinese leader said that cooperation cannot take a “one-size-fits-all” approach.
“We should remove barriers to trade and investment and build an open Asia-Pacific economy, while promoting inclusive and balanced development and taking both efficiency and fairness into account.”
CHINA’S PLANS TO OPEN ITS MARKET
Turning to China’s economic outlook, Xi outlined plans to make the country more accessible to foreign businesses, including by lowering tariffs, widening market access and pursuing deeper reforms involving regulations and standards.
The Chinese leader did not specify which tariffs would be reduced, by how much or when the cuts would take effect.
Xi said China would implement measures to let foreign companies enter and operate in its manufacturing sector and gradually open more of its services sector to them.
The changes would provide “a more stable and predictable environment” for foreign companies to invest and do business in China, he said, adding that Beijing would also increase imports of high-quality goods and services.
Xi described innovation and the green transition as “defining features of China’s economy”. He pointed to examples such as self-driving vehicles and drone deliveries to show how emerging technologies are being tested in everyday settings.
“China will speed up the development of a modern industrial system and bring technological and industrial innovation closer together,” Xi said.
“We will support the upgrading of traditional industries and plan ahead for future industries, giving companies around the world a strong boost to innovate and grow.”
The APEC CEO Summit is being held alongside the bloc’s two-day Economic Leaders’ Meeting, which brings together leaders and representatives from the 21 member economies.
Members include the US, China and Russia, alongside Japan, South Korea, Australia and several Southeast Asian states such as Singapore and Indonesia. APEC operates by consensus, with commitments voluntary and legally non-binding.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, speaking after Xi on Wednesday, welcomed China’s efforts to open its market, saying they mattered to trading nations such as Malaysia.
“China recognised the fact that some countries, the emerging economies, not only require investments and increased trade, but also access to market,” Anwar said.
Xi, who will chair the leaders’ summit, is due to host a welcome banquet on Wednesday evening, ahead of the main discussions on Thursday.
Trade, AI, the digital economy and connectivity are among the issues on the agenda.
Beyond the APEC agenda, much attention is focused on high-profile diplomatic engagements on the sidelines.
Of particular note is the trilateral sit-down between Xi, United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, in what would be the first such meeting between the three countries’ leaders.
Xi and Trump are also slated to hold bilateral talks on Thursday. It will be their third meeting this year.