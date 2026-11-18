SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Asia-Pacific economies to safeguard regional stability and dismantle trade and investment barriers to sustain prosperity, as geopolitical rivalries and rising protectionism threaten to undermine growth.

In a speech on Wednesday (Nov 18) at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, Xi also pledged to further open China’s vast consumer market - positioning the world’s second-largest economy as a source of growth and opportunity amid global uncertainty.

“History shows that openness brings progress, while isolation inevitably leads to falling behind,” Xi said in a speech lasting just over 20 minutes.

Participants at the summit include representatives from 115 Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as heads of several international organisations and representatives of business associations, according to Chinese national news agency Xinhua.

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim were also among world leaders in attendance at the summit, themed "To Prosper and Win the Future Together”.