AI PCs to make up more than half of sales in 2026, says Asus co-CEO

TAIPEI: Taiwanese technology giant Asus expects artificial intelligence-powered personal computers to account for more than half of all PC sales this year, said its co-CEO Samson Hu.

This comes as advances in agentic AI transform how consumers interact with their devices, Hu told CNA on the sidelines of Computex, Asia’s biggest AI expo.

The event is held annually in Taipei. This year’s edition runs from Tuesday (Jun 2) to Friday, with more than 6,000 exhibitors from around the world as well as CEOs of top industry players in attendance.

Hu said the next wave of AI-enabled computing will drive rapid adoption of AI PCs, with market penetration expected to continue growing through next year.

His comments came as American AI hardware giant Nvidia this week announced its entry into the consumer PC arena, in collaboration with Asus and other companies.

Ahead of Computex, Nvidia unveiled its RTX Spark superchip, which could be available in Microsoft Windows PCs later this year and significantly boost AI computing capabilities on personal devices.

Hu described this as a major milestone for the industry.

"It’s a very exciting achievement in terms of its powerful AI computing capability. I think it can deliver up to several hundred TOPS … which is very practical, for the agentic AI computing experience,” he added.

TOPS, which stands for trillions of operations per second, is a measure of AI computing performance.

Asus previously forecast that AI PCs would take up 60 per cent of the market share. When asked for a timeline of reaching that milestone, Hu said adoption would accelerate as AI technology evolves.

"We think the AI PC penetration rate will go beyond 50 per cent this year and reach 60 per cent or even higher from 2027. The background to support this growth is because of the AI experience (of) evolving from generative AI to agentic AI,” he noted.

"People can define the goals, outcomes, intent, or even define their constraints to the agentic AI, (which) can perceive, reason, understand and act to execute the task for people. It's a totally new experience (that) will help to drive the AI PC’s growth in the coming years.”