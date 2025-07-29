Thirty dead in Beijing following heavy rain

BEIJING: Thirty people were killed in Beijing as of midnight on Monday (Jul 28) as heavy rain hit the Chinese capital, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The fatalities were reported in Beijing's mountainous northern districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing. State media did not specify when or how the deaths occurred.

Heavy rain started over the weekend and intensified around Beijing and surrounding provinces on Monday, with the capital getting rainfall of up to 543.4mm in its northern districts, Xinhua said.