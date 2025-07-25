Storms dump nearly a year of rain in northern China, 19,000 evacuated

BEIJING: Storms in northern China have poured nearly a year's rainfall on Baoding, an industrial city on the doorstep of the capital Beijing, forcing over 19,000 people out of their homes as streets began to go under water and roads were being cut off.

As much as 448.7mm of rain fell in Yi, an area in western Baoding, in the 24 hours to early on Friday (Jul 25) morning, triggering flash floods, causing power outages in some villages and damaging bridges and roads, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The rainfall reset records at a number of weather stations in Hebei province, which Baoding is part of. Official records show annual rainfall in Baoding averages above 500 mm.

A total of 19,453 people from 6,171 households were evacuated, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said in a social media post.

The forecaster did not mention where the residents were moved to, but shared a short clip showing two policemen in neon rain jackets boot-deep on a waterlogged street as rains poured down at night.

The forecaster compared the amount of precipitation to the exceptional rainfall brought by a powerful typhoon in 2023, which inundated the capital Beijing with rains unseen since records began 140 years ago.

Baoding's Zhuozhou, which suffered devastating floods in those rains two years ago, saw access to several bridges and roads cut off after the storms unleashed more than 190mm of rain by Friday morning.

Northern China has witnessed record-breaking rainfall in recent years, exposing densely populated cities including Beijing to flood risks. Some scientists link the higher rainfall in China's usually arid north to global warming.