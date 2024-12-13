Breaking silence on possible drills, China says it will not be soft on Taiwan independence activities

BEIJING: China's defence ministry on Friday (Dec 13) broke its silence about days of military activities around Taiwan, saying it was up to China to decide whether or not to hold drills and the military would "not be absent" in fighting against separatist forces.

Taiwan's defence ministry on Monday went on the alert and activated an emergency response centre after reporting a large rise in Chinese military activity, both around the island and more broadly in the East and South China Seas.

China's military had made no announcement about any drills taking place. Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory - a claim rejected by the government in Taipei which says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

In a statement responding to a question on Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's recent visits to Hawaii and the US territory of Guam and whether or not China has held drills, China's defence ministry offered neither confirmation nor denial, though quoted from ancient Chinese military tactician Sun Tzu.

"Just as water retains no constant shape, so in warfare there are no constant conditions," the ministry said, an expression of Sun's that means war conditions are unpredictable and constantly in flux.

"Whether or not to hold exercises and when to hold them is a matter for us to decide on our own according to our own needs and the situation of the struggle," it added.

"Regardless of whether or not exercises are held, the People's Liberation Army will not be absent and will not be soft in its fight against independence and for reunification."

Any reliance on "foreign forces to seek independence" - the usual wording China uses to warn the United States off supporting Taiwan - will be severely punished and is "doomed to failure", the ministry added.