Head of China’s world-famous Buddhist sanctuary Shaolin Temple under criminal investigation

The abbot of China’s famous Shaolin Temple is under investigation for criminal offences, including embezzling project funds and temple assets, according to a statement released by the Buddhist sanctuary on Sunday (Jul 27).

Shi Yongxin, head of one of the most famous Buddhist monasteries in the world, is suspected of seriously violating Buddhist precepts and is currently under joint investigation by multiple departments, the statement added.

The temple also accused Shi of maintaining improper relationships with multiple women for a long time and having illegitimate children, and promised to release more details to the public in a timely manner.

Shaolin Temple, established more than 1,500 years ago in central China’s Henan province, is the birthplace of Zen or Chan Buddhism and a Unesco World Heritage site. The renowned monastic institution set among the Songshan Mountains is also recognised as the cradle of Shaolin kung fu.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Shi, 60, is one of China’s most well-known monks and became head of the Shaolin Temple in 1999. The MBA degree-holder earned the nickname of “CEO monk” because of his excessive commercialisation of the temple’s heritage and influence.

In 2006, he was criticised for accepting a luxury car from the local government in recognition of his contribution to tourism.

No stranger to controversy, Shi was also suspected of involvement in fraud and sexual misconduct 10 years ago.

In March 2015, he and the temple were criticised for their plan to build a US$297 million hotel complex in Australia, which would include a temple, a live-in kung fu academy, and a golf course.

In July of that year, he was accused by a former disciple of fathering several children out of wedlock and of embezzling funds. Henan provincial religious authorities dropped the charges in 2017 citing insufficient evidence.