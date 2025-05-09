Rapidly losing its youths to Seoul, ageing Busan seeks to revitalise

The steady exodus of young professionals from Busan is one factor for its population decline.

The city has lost about 600,000 people over the past three decades, with its population dropping from a peak of 3.88 million in 1995 to 3.27 million last year due to an ageing population, industrial decline and low birth rates.

Lee said many young people, including his friends, leave Busan to cast a wider net when job hunting.

“It’s a bit disappointing. If there were more job opportunities and chances in Busan or other regions, they could have grown and developed with the unique advantages of their own region,” he added.

“But right now, everything is centred around the capital region and that feels somewhat discouraging.”

Dongseo University’s executive vice-president Kim Jung-sun acknowledged that students are moving away not because they want to, but to look for work.

“I think it's a social problem that's going on (with the) country being very Seoul-centred in terms of the economy and social life,” he said.

RIVAL FOR ATTRACTING RESIDENTS

More than half of the country's population now live in the Seoul metropolitan region, which includes Incheon city and Gyeonggi province.

There are worries Busan could lose its spot as South Korea's second-largest city to Incheon, which is located just 27km from Seoul.

Incheon, where South Korea's main airport is located, was designated the nation's first free economic zone in 2003.

It has drawn investments from global and local companies, including the country's largest conglomerate Samsung, which set up its biotechnology arm here.

Youths have been heading to cities like Incheon and Seoul in search of employment in industries that drive innovation and provide high-paying jobs, such as technology and finance.

One jobseeker was Park Min-woo, who works as a strategic analyst for artificial intelligence start-up Wrtn Technologies.

Park left Busan to attend a prestigious high school in Cheonan city. He then attended university in Seoul where he majored in business administration and computer science.

He said he stayed on in Seoul after graduation because he wanted to work in AI or finance. While his living expenses were not cheap, he called it a small price to pay to pursue his ambitions.

About 95,000 Koreans move to Seoul for school each year, hoping a degree from a well-regarded university will open doors.

"It's highly recommended, especially for specific industries that are considered much more frontier,” said Park.

“Sadly, Busan has lost quite a population and the companies there have been closing down.”

REVITALISING BUSAN

Busan is now attempting to retain and attract talent by supporting startups, revitalising its infrastructure and creating new investment opportunities.

The city launched various revitalisation projects beginning in 2010, aiming to transform areas which were losing their populations to business and cultural hubs.

These included the North Port waterfront redevelopment which began in 2017, bringing back life to old ports and wharves, as well as other projects that integrated art and culture into declining districts.