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Cathay Pacific raises fuel surcharges from Aug 1 as jet fuel prices surge
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East Asia

Cathay Pacific raises fuel surcharges from Aug 1 as jet fuel prices surge

Cathay Pacific raises fuel surcharges from Aug 1 as jet fuel prices surge

An Airbus A350 passenger aircraft of Cathay Pacific arrives from Hong Kong at JFK International Airport in New York on Feb 7, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

24 Jul 2026 01:39PM (Updated: 24 Jul 2026 01:41PM)
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HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday (Jul 24) it would raise passenger and cargo fuel surcharges from Aug 1, reversing a series of reductions since May, as jet fuel prices surge on renewed Middle East tensions.

The Hong Kong flag carrier said the adjustment marks the first increase to surcharges since April, though the charges remain below their peak in that month.

For passengers, the surcharge on long-haul routes between Hong Kong and destinations including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will rise 41 per cent from HK$965 (US$123.06) to HK$1,362 (US$173.69) per sector.

On flights between Hong Kong and mainland China, the surcharge will increase to HK$198 from HK$165.

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Surcharges on flights to South Asia will rise to HK$633 from HK$448, while other routes will increase to HK$339 from HK$241.

The fuel surcharge for cargo shipments departing Hong Kong will increase to HK$10.10 per kg for long-haul destinations, HK$5.10 per kg for medium-haul, and HK$2.80 per kg for short-haul, effective Aug 1.

The airline cited data from the International Air Transport Association that showed the global average jet fuel price climbed to US$149.4 per barrel for the week ending Jul 17, up sharply from US$127.06 per barrel the previous week and US$119.13 per barrel for the week ending Jul 3.

Cathay said it would continue to review and revise fuel surcharges every two weeks. 

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Source: Reuters/co

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Cathay Pacific jet fuel prices
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