China's 'potato capital' cultivates new crop of data centres as AI boom takes root

ULANQAB, Inner Mongolia: For more than four decades, Zhang Zhiyong has made a living growing potatoes on the dry, windswept plains of northern China, as his family has long done.

"It's all we've known," he told CNA, standing beside a pickup loaded with his latest harvest.

But these days, the 64-year-old farmer has considerably less land to tend to - and more money in his pocket.

His farmland is making way for data centres, part of a construction boom sweeping Ulanqab, a city in the country’s Inner Mongolia region.

Dubbed China’s “potato capital”, Ulanqab is now emerging as a major hub for the computing power driving the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.

For Zhang, the transformation began about two years ago, when developers began approaching residents of his village, Shengjiaying, for land to build data centres.

The farming village, on the outskirts of Ulanqab's main urban district of Jining, sits close to a growing cluster of data-centre construction projects.