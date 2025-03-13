China manager creates 22 fake employees with perfect attendance, embezzles US$2.2 million

A human resources manager in China created 22 fake employees to embezzle 16 million yuan (US$2.2 million) in salary and severance payments from the company.

The man, surnamed Yang, who worked at a labour services company in Shanghai, was responsible for managing the payroll of people sent to work at a tech company, according to the mainland media outlet Ningbo Evening News.

Yang discovered that he had sole authority over employee placement, and the labour services company had no review process for salary payments.

He then created an employment record of an employee, surnamed Sun, and applied for salary payments on Sun’s behalf.

Yang then transferred the salary to a bank card under his control, though not in his name.