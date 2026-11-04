Apple AI tools come to China after two-year delay

BEIJING: Apple began on Wednesday (Nov 4) a long-delayed trial rollout of in-house artificial intelligence (AI) tools for Chinese users, playing catch-up to homegrown smartphone makers in a major market for the US giant.

The on-device features dubbed "Apple Intelligence" were first released in the United States and other countries in autumn 2024, marking the firm's first major push into generative AI.

But strict Chinese regulatory requirements for the fast-evolving technology have held back its launch there - as well as the fact that models from Google and OpenAI, which Apple has used elsewhere to boost its own AI capabilities, are not available in the country.

Apple, which has largely stayed out of the global AI investment frenzy, announced it will work with a Chinese partner - Alibaba's Qwen - to integrate more powerful AI features into devices alongside its own basic AI offerings.

Wednesday's trial rollout is restricted to developers, but public access to Apple Intelligence services in China will come in December, the company said in a statement at the weekend.

The long-anticipated Chinese rollout of Apple Intelligence "fills a long-standing gap in Apple's AI offering", said Ivan Lam, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.

However, it does not necessarily give the Californian company "a significant advantage" in a crowded market, Lam said.

The initial release includes 18 AI features, from live translation of phone calls to tools for summarising and proofreading messages, but not the latest upgrade of iPhone assistant Siri.