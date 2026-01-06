China bans dual-use goods exports for Japan military over Taiwan remarks

BEIJING: China banned exports of dual-use items to Japan that can be used for military purposes, according to a commerce ministry statement on Tuesday (Jan 6), Beijing's latest move in reaction to an early November remark by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan.

Dual-use items are goods, software or technologies that have both civilian and military applications, including certain rare earth elements that are essential for making drones and chips.

Exports of such items to military users or for any purposes that contribute to Japan's military strength are banned, effective immediately, the statement said, adding that organisations or individuals from any country or region that violated the ban would be held legally liable.

Japan's foreign and trade ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"PROVOCATIVE" REMARKS

Ties between Beijing and Tokyo have deteriorated since Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be deemed an existential threat to Japan, in a remark Beijing said was "provocative." China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, a claim that Taipei rejects.

The Chinese foreign ministry later questioned Japan's motives around Taiwan, saying its "provocations" could be a pretext for building up its military forces and overseas missions.

In late December, the Japanese cabinet approved a record spending package for the fiscal year starting in April, including a 3.8 per cent increase in the annual military budget to 9 trillion yen (US$57.7 billion).

In a commentary in December, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said it had been "alarming" in recent years that Japan had "drastically" readjusted its security policy, increased its defence spending year after year, relaxed restrictions on arms exports, sought to develop offensive weapons and planned to abandon its three non-nuclear principles.

China's own annual defence budget has more than doubled over the last decade. Japan reaffirmed its non-nuclear pledge in mid-December.