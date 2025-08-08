‘It came like a wall’: Ghosts of past floods made a Beijing town evacuate for a storm

Mentougou, BEIJING: In Wang Ping, a quiet town nestled in the mountains of Beijing’s western Mentougou district, Hu Shumin stands at the threshold of his hillside home, watching as scattered clouds drift over the valley.

Barely 24 hours earlier, authorities had warned of torrential rain - relentless, potentially deadly, the kind that once turned these slopes into rivers, and had just killed over 40 people in the Chinese capital.

Families, including his, had evacuated. Streets fell silent. Shelters were readied.

But the storm never came.

By Tuesday (Aug 5) morning, the threat had passed. The skies held back. Residents trickled back, wheeling bags along streets left damp by drizzle but otherwise undisturbed.

For Hu, a 74-year-old local community leader, the relief is palpable - but so is the lingering unease.

“We didn’t take any chances. Even if the rain didn’t come, the risk was still there,” he told CNA. “The weather now - it’s never quite what you expect.”