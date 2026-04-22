From big US orders to many small buyers: What China’s largest trade fair says about its new export reality

GUANGZHOU: At China’s largest trade fair, rows of electric kettles and rice cookers line the booth of Zhongshan An Bo Er Electrical Appliances - drawing in curious buyers who stop to browse and ask questions.

Spanning nearly a month and held in Guangzhou every spring and autumn, the Canton Fair is widely viewed as a window into China’s vast export sector.

But this year, escalating tensions in the Middle East are already influencing sentiment - underscoring how geopolitical shocks have been increasingly feeding into China’s trade outlook, with those shifts being felt on the ground.



“Five to 10 years ago, around 70 per cent of our export business came from Europe and the US - now it has dropped to about 50 per cent,” Guo Ziqi, a sales representative at Zhongshan An Bo Er Electrical Appliances, told CNA.

Interest from Southeast Asia and South America has been steadily rising, Guo said.

Across the fair’s sprawling exhibition halls, other exporters said they are seeing similar changes.

The key is how the era of relying on a few major Western buyers has been gradually giving way to a broader but more fragmented mix of customers from emerging markets.

Many of these new relationships, however, start with smaller trial orders rather than large contracts.

But the shift also raises a pressing question for Chinese exporters: can a smaller but growing pool of buyers eventually make up for the scale once provided by Western markets?