China’s small cities defy housing slump as young buyers seek affordability

FUXIN: Unhurried streets and shops that shutter by sundown.

Life moves at a gentler pace in Fuxin, a city tucked away in the northeast of China’s so-called “Rust Belt”, just a two-and-a-half-hour train ride from Beijing.

Yet, in this former mining hub’s quiet corners, a growing community of young newcomers is breathing new life into its streets, drawn from across the country in search of something different.

Among them is 29-year-old Xiao Du, who moved from over a thousand kilometres away from Luoyang, a city in Henan province in Central China.

She bought her 28qm flat for just under US$3,500 in 2024, from online secondhand marketplace Xianyu.

“The housing prices there are really cheap. If you’re looking for a place to live, it’s a good option,” she told CNA.

But she warns that a higher standard of living comes with a higher price tag.

“At this price, you can basically only buy a top-floor unit there, which is more prone to water leakage and is in an unfinished condition. So I feel that people might have a misconception about its low housing price,” she added.