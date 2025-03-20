China on the verge of migration shifts, as cities adapt to changing housing market

HARBIN: In China's northeastern city of Harbin, high-rise apartments have sprung up alongside a mix of commercial hubs and historic landmarks.

For 55-year-old driver Zhao Yuchun, the view is a constant reminder of what could have been – a missed investment opportunity that still weighs on his mind.

His two flats, which he bought in 2018, could have made him a five-figure profit if he sold them as early as 2019.

“If I sold my flats in 2019, I could have sold it for double its price. I bought it at US$560 (per square metre) and could have sold it at US$1,120,” he said.

“But now that’s not the case.”

The investment, which once seemed like a golden opportunity, has now become a lingering regret for Mr Zhao as he recalls a time before when “people used to buy houses to flip, but now no one is buying anymore".

For Mr Zhao and many others, the diminished returns is a harsh awakening, as property has long been seen in China as an investment that could never fail.