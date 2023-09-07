China’s property sector financial woes ripple through wider economy with billions owed to businesses, workers

China Evergrande Group, once the country’s top-selling developer, had filed for bankruptcy last month, while Country Garden – China’s largest real estate firm in terms of sales last year – narrowly avoided what would have been its first default.

Experts told CNA the sector is undergoing a long-term transition, as China has to wean its reliance on the sector given its shifting population trends.

RIPPLE EFFECT

Mr Chen Zhi Xiong had founded his own advertising and events planning company in 2019, and was approached by Evergrande for a business collaboration just a year later.

The 35-year-old worked with the real estate giant on four projects for three months from October to December 2020, providing billboards, publicity materials, and running promotional events for the firm.

“When I asked for payment, the company gave various excuses, saying it takes time to go through the due process (or) that they had no money,” Mr Chen told CNA, adding that payment was delayed for about a year.

He later filed a lawsuit, sending the company contract breach letters, notifications and payment reminders, according to court documents seen by CNA.