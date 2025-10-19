China's power paradox: Record renewables, continued coal

BANGKOK: Call it the China power paradox: While Beijing leads the world in renewable energy expansion, its coal projects are booming too.

As the top emitter of greenhouse gases, China will largely determine whether the world avoids the worst effects of climate change.

On the one hand, the picture looks positive. Gleaming solar farms now sprawl across Chinese deserts; China installed more renewables last year than all existing US capacity; and President Xi Jinping has made the country's first emissions reduction pledges.

Yet in the first half of this year, coal power capacity also grew, with new or revived proposals hitting a decade high.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

China accounted for 93 per cent of new global coal construction in 2024, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clear Air (CREA) found.

One reason is China's "build before breaking" approach, said Muyi Yang, senior energy analyst at think-tank Ember.