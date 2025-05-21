China 'seriously concerned' over US Golden Dome defence system

BEIJING: China is "seriously concerned" about the US Golden Dome missile defence shield project and urged Washington to abandon its development, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday (May 21).

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had selected a design for the US$175-billion project and named a Space Force general to head the ambitious programme aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia.

General Michael Guetlein, who will be responsible for overseeing Golden Dome's progress, currently serves as the vice chief of space operations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, when asked about the project at a regular press conference, said it carries "strong offensive implications" and heightens the risks of the militarisation of outer space and an arms race.

"The United States, in pursuing a 'US-first' policy, is obsessed with seeking absolute security for itself. This violates the principle that the security of all countries should not be compromised and undermines global strategic balance and stability. China is seriously concerned about this," Mao said.

She urged Washington to abandon the development of the system as soon as possible and take actions to enhance trust among major powers.

Trump on Tuesday said that the US Golden Dome missile defence programme should be operational by the end of his second term.

"In the campaign, I promised the American people I would build a cutting-edge missile defence shield," Trump said at the White House.

"Today, I am pleased to announce we have officially selected architecture for this state-of-the-art system."