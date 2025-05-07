GE2025: China congratulates PM Lawrence Wong, PAP on general election victory
China's foreign ministry says it is "ready to work with the new Singapore government", adding that China attaches importance to growing bilateral relations.
SINGAPORE: China has congratulated Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) on their victory in the recent 2025 General Election.
"China extends congratulations on the victory," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a daily press conference on Tuesday (May 6) evening.
"This year marks the 35th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic relations," Mr Lin said, adding that China attaches importance to growing its relations with Singapore.
"We stand ready to work with the new Singapore government to strengthen communication and exchanges, deepen practical cooperation and elevate the China-Singapore all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership to a new level," Mr Lin said.
Leaders from numerous countries like neighbouring Malaysia and Indonesia, Japan, India and New Zealand have also extended their congratulations to Mr Wong and the PAP.
In a statement on May 3, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US looked forward to working closely with the newly elected government.
"For nearly 60 years, the US and Singapore have shared a strong and enduring strategic partnership, and a commitment to a secure, free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Mr Rubio said.
In its first General Election under Mr Wong, the PAP won 87 out of 97 seats, increased its vote share from 61.2 per cent to 65.57 per cent, won hotly contested wards and extended its margin of victory in most constituencies.