GE2025: China congratulates PM Lawrence Wong, PAP on general election victory

SINGAPORE: China has congratulated Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) on their victory in the recent 2025 General Election.

"China extends congratulations on the victory," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a daily press conference on Tuesday (May 6) evening.

"This year marks the 35th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic relations," Mr Lin said, adding that China attaches importance to growing its relations with Singapore.

"We stand ready to work with the new Singapore government to strengthen communication and exchanges, deepen practical cooperation and elevate the China-Singapore all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership to a new level," Mr Lin said.