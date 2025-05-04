GE2025: Malaysia PM Anwar, Indonesia President Prabowo congratulate Prime Minister Wong on election victory

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday (May 4) congratulated his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong on his election victory, as did Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto.

"Warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on leading the People’s Action Party (PAP) to victory in Singapore’s General Election," Mr Anwar said in a Facebook post, while hailing the "enduring ties" between both countries.

The PAP returned to government in a stunning victory, winning 87 out of 97 seats - or almost 90 per cent of the seats - and staving off challenges from the opposition Workers’ Party (WP) without conceding any new ground to its rivals.

The Malaysian leader also wished Mr Wong and his team "continued success as you carry forward the responsibilities of leadership in this new term".

Mr Anwar noted that the "prosperity and security" of Malaysia and Singapore are indivisible.



He said: "We are bound not only by geography, but by enduring ties of kith and kin. As we look to the future, our two countries are building a habit of deep collaboration at all levels – a vital foundation as we navigate profound challenges to global order and international trade."

He added that both countries together have the opportunity to make the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone a "shining example" of what neighbour countries can achieve, "with conviction and shared purpose".



"We look forward to deepening this special relationship in the years ahead," he said.

Mr Prabowo on Sunday said Mr Wong's decisive victory reflects the "trust and stability and confidence" of Singaporeans in his and the PAP's "strong leadership".

"My heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable (Lawrence Wong) on the victory of The People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore," he wrote on X.

"I believe that the new government will continue its success to lead Singapore."

Mr Prabowo also said he looked forward to continuing and strengthening Indonesia's partnership with Singapore under Mr Wong's leadership.