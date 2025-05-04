GE2025: Singaporeans remain united in wanting the best future for the country, says President Tharman

SINGAPORE: As the dust settles on the landslide victory for the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the General Election, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday (May 4) morning said Singaporeans "remain united in wanting the best future for our country".

He said in a Facebook post that Singaporeans had neither seen "a loss of trust in politics nor the sharp polarisation of views that engulfs many other countries". Over the past week, Australia's Labour Party and Canada's Liberal Party - both left-leaning - triumphed in their respective elections that were shaped by inflation woes and Trump tariffs.

"As emotions settle following the General Elections, one thing is clear. Singapore is the winner," Mr Tharman added.

In its first General Election under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the ruling PAP won 87 out of 97 seats, increased its vote share from 61.2 per cent to 65.57 per cent, won hotly contested wards and extended its margin of victory in most constituencies.

Mr Tharman congratulated Mr Wong, who is also the secretary-general of the PAP, following the win.

He said he had written to Mr Wong to congratulate him on the strong mandate for the PAP and to formally invite him to form the next government.

Mr Tharman added: "I commend all the parties and candidates for contesting the elections with full effort. Many were new faces in politics, but brought fresh ideas and talent.

"Credit also to all Singaporeans, for the calm and composure with which you followed the campaigns and made your choices."

Mr Tharman expressed his hope that the country's future would be "one that gives every Singaporean opportunity and dignity".

"A future that is staunchly multiracial. One where Singapore continues to be held in high regard internationally," he said. "And one that encourages those who care deeply, and think independently and creatively, to help expand what we are collectively capable of achieving. Our best years are still ahead of us."

He also urged PAP and Workers' Party (WP) MPs to debate "policies thoughtfully and respectfully" in the next parliament and find "common cause in building the most promising future for Singaporeans".

WP will be the only opposition party in parliament, having won 10 seats in total. It will also be offered two NCMP seats, having lost by the slimmest of margins in two constituencies – it garnered 48.53 per cent of votes in Jalan Kayu SMC and 47.37 per cent in Tampines GRC, which was a four-way race.