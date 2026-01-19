China punishes 69 senior officials, as anti-corruption drive deepens

BEIJING: Nearly one million individuals were disciplined for corruption cases in 2025, China’s top anti-graft body said on Saturday (Jan 17).

A statement released by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said that 983,000 people received disciplinary punishments for various issues last year - marking a 10.6 per cent increase from 889,000 people who were disciplined the previous year.

A total of 115 senior officials at provincial and ministerial levels were placed under investigation, with 69 receiving punishment, CCDI said.

The latest list expands from senior government officials to former leaders of universities and state-owned enterprises, the body added.

The campaign also targeted overseas fugitives and grass-roots corruption among lower-ranking officials, dubbed “flies”, as Beijing expanded scrutiny to more sectors and industries.