China punishes 69 senior officials, as anti-corruption drive deepens
Some 983,000 individuals were disciplined in 2025, up more than 10 per cent from a year earlier, according to China’s top anti-graft watchdog.
BEIJING: Nearly one million individuals were disciplined for corruption cases in 2025, China’s top anti-graft body said on Saturday (Jan 17).
A statement released by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said that 983,000 people received disciplinary punishments for various issues last year - marking a 10.6 per cent increase from 889,000 people who were disciplined the previous year.
A total of 115 senior officials at provincial and ministerial levels were placed under investigation, with 69 receiving punishment, CCDI said.
The latest list expands from senior government officials to former leaders of universities and state-owned enterprises, the body added.
The campaign also targeted overseas fugitives and grass-roots corruption among lower-ranking officials, dubbed “flies”, as Beijing expanded scrutiny to more sectors and industries.
In a speech on Jan 12, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the fight against corruption remains “severe and complex”, while calling for an “unwavering high-pressure stance”.
China must promote the anti-corruption efforts with stronger determination and find innovative ways to tackle any new trends of corruption, Xi said during a CCDI plenary session.
“Corruption is a roadblock and stumbling stone to the Party and nation's development,” he added.
“The fight against corruption is a major battle that we cannot afford to lose and must not lose.”
His high-profile campaign against corruption continues.
Two top Chinese military leaders were expelled from the ruling Communist Party and the military on corruption charges in October.
In their 2025 campaign, authorities investigated 33,000 individuals for offering bribes and transferred 4,306 of them to prosecutors.
Figures were up from 26,000 investigations and 4,271 transfers recorded in 2024, CCDI said.