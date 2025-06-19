Cute, coveted - and counterfeit: China seizes 46,000 fake Labubu toys as state media sound alarm

BEIJING: Chinese customs authorities have recently seized more than 46,000 counterfeit Labubu toys, as the viral popularity of the trendy collectibles fuels a parallel boom in fakes and scalping.

The surge in knock-offs has prompted state media warnings about a growing “black market chain” exploiting consumers and infringing on intellectual property rights.

Featuring a scruffy, wide-eyed creature with a devilish grin, Labubu shot to international fame through a combination of celebrity endorsements and social media hype.

Sold by Chinese toy giant Pop Mart, Labubu’s appeal has been fuelled by limited-edition drops and themed collections that heighten its sense of exclusivity. But the frenzy has also sparked a flood of counterfeits, dubbed “Lafufu” by collectors.

The latest seizures by Chinese customs authorities spanned three regions, with a significant haul logged last Thursday (Jun 12) at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge checkpoint in Zhuhai, Guangdong province.

A total of 20,599 fake Labubu dolls were seized in three separate inspections of export-bound trucks. The shipments were found to have the Pop Mart logo printed on the packaging and the toys without authorisation, said China Customs in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Similarly, customs officials at Ningbo in Zhejiang province found 20,240 counterfeit Labubu products while inspecting a batch of children’s toys, plastic cups and other goods.