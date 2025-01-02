Commentary: Beyond the Labubu hype, collecting dolls gives adults joy and comfort

SINGAPORE: Lisa from the South Korean girl band Blackpink sparked a frenzy when she unveiled her Labubu doll on social media back in April 2024.

Many in Singapore clamoured for them. Some even gambled for the dolls online, while a handful stole them outright - three boys were caught on CCTV tilting a claw machine and taking five dolls.

This fervour over a toy may seem bewildering. But as a lifelong doll collector, I can attest to the thrill of the chase and the collective joy.

In 2023, when Labubu blind boxes were readily available at PopMart stores, I joined a few friends as they unboxed their dolls outside the shop.

The elation was infectious. We cheered when someone got the doll they wanted. The staff cheered along with us. It was like when Liverpool won the English Premier League in 1990. We all wanted to feel like this forever.

Yet, observers now wonder, how long will the Labubu frenzy last?