‘Overly harsh’: Backlash after Chinese university expels female student over alleged liaison with Ukrainian gamer

DALIAN: A university student in China has been expelled for her suspected liaison with a former Ukrainian professional esports player, igniting fierce debate over whether the punishment was excessive, and whether her privacy was violated by being named and publicly shamed in a school notice and subsequent media coverage.

Dalian Polytechnic University in Liaoning province published the expulsion notice on its website on Jul 8, fully naming the female student, who is surnamed Li.

“Your inappropriate behavior on December 16, 2024, has caused a severe negative impact,” read the notice issued by the school’s student affairs office.

“You are hereby subject to expulsion from our university,” it said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In December, former Ukrainian esports player Danylo Teslenko, known as Zeus, claimed in a video to his fan group that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a Chinese girl, who was allegedly Li, according to China Daily.

The university cited disciplinary regulations stating that students who engage in improper relationships with foreigners that undermine national dignity and the school’s reputation may face a demerit or more serious disciplinary action, depending on the circumstances, as reported by the Global Times.

The university’s announcement went viral on Chinese social media, stirring up fierce debate over Li’s privacy and public shaming.

The hashtag “disciplined student should not be publicly shamed” has been one of the top trending topics on the Sina Weibo microblogging site, with article shares and threads garnering over 57 million views.

“The decision to expel is overly harsh and unjustified and also raises concerns about abuse of authority,” wrote a Weibo user with the handle tintinwt23 in a comment that drew thousands of likes.

Others noted how Li’s image still remained online, with her identity “plastered across the internet”.