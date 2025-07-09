Anti-fraud tool or sexist game? ‘Gold digger’ dating simulation game stirs debate in China

SINGAPORE: While out on a food delivery, a young Chinese rider meets a girl and falls head over heels in love.

But this meet-cute does not have a happy ending. The man is quickly manipulated by his new girlfriend who steals all his money by asking for expensive dinners and luxury gifts.

This is a storyline from a recently released live-action video game Revenge on Gold Diggers, which has sparked intense interest and debate across China.

Billed as China’s first interactive anti-scam video game, players assume the role of Wu Yulun, the game’s male protagonist, who had once fallen prey to a pig-butchering love scam.

Determined to get even, Wu embarks on a mission to infiltrate a crime syndicate led by several women who con lovelorn men out of their money before vanishing into thin air.

Since its release on Jun 19, the game has sold over one million copies, soaring to the top of gaming charts - and even surpassing Black Myth: Wukong at one point on the leading global gaming platform Steam. It has also garnered rave reviews for its realistic and interactive gameplay and storylines.

At the same time, it is being slammed for portraying misogynistic and harmful gender stereotypes.

“Its provocative anti-scam content is infuriating,” wrote one user who goes by the handle Uncle You, adding that the game was “cheap entertainment barely elevated from lowbrow clickbait”.