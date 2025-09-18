‘Force for peace’: China’s defence minister makes case for stronger Chinese military

BEIJING: A stronger Chinese military will be a stronger force for peace, China’s defence minister said on Thursday (Sep 18), also pledging to uphold the post-war international order and reject military blocs.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will “resolutely defend the outcomes of World War II” and support the capacity of all militaries to defend their rightful interests, said Dong Jun, speaking at China's annual defence conference, the Xiangshan Forum, held in Beijing this week.

“The stronger the Chinese military grows, the stronger the force for peace will become,” Dong said.

Launched in 2006, the annual meeting has risen in prominence and is seen as a counterpart to other global security dialogues like the Shangri-La Dialogue held yearly in Singapore.



This year’s meeting will focus on global security governance, Asia-Pacific cooperation, safeguarding international order, and building regional peace.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The three-day event will see around 1,800 delegates in attendance, including military officials, diplomats and academics from nearly 100 countries like the US, Vietnam, Nigeria and Russia.

Also in attendance are Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

In his 30-minute speech, Dong asserted that China’s military strategy is rooted in peaceful development as he rejected coercion and the use of force in state-to-state relations.

China also opposes military alliances and “exclusive blocs aimed at hegemony”, he said, adding that it favours non-alignment and “new security partnerships” that were built on equality, cooperation and mutual benefit.