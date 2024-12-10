Dinosaur diplomacy: What you need to know about China’s ‘renewed emphasis’ on fossil research

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of millions of years ago, long before sprawling Chinese megacities and towering skyscrapers were built, dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes roamed China – dominating the land, seas and skies before going extinct.

From Sichuan to the province of Gansu that crosses into the Gobi Desert, China is a Jurassic treasure trove for paleontologists and the sheer number of fossils and new species being discovered showcases the rise and advancements in Chinese dinosaur research, experts say.

“At present, China produces the largest number of newly discovered extinct species of dinosaurs in the world,” American paleontologist Thomas Stidham wrote in an commentary that was published by the state-backed Global Times newspaper in March, noting the Chinese paleontology field has seen “astonishing growth” over the last few decades.

He credits this success with the discovery of “Peking Man” human fossils in 1927, excavated from a cave site located about 50 kilometres from Beijing. Skulls were also discovered at the site in the following years, along with teeth, bones and other stone artefacts as well as traces of mammal fossils.

The Peking Man discovery addressed “fundamental questions” about human evolution and demonstrated the “great impact” of Chinese research and findings in the global study of fossils, Stidham said.

Chinese research and discoveries were also having an “increasing global impact”, he added, citing notable recent discoveries of feathered dinosaurs as well as new technological approaches like advanced CT-scanning of fossils and the recovery of ancient DNA and other molecules preserved inside fossilised bones.

Echoing this was David Goodman, a Chinese politics professor at the University of Sydney.

Speaking to CNA, he said there had been a notable increase in China’s focus on dinosaur research. The “renewed emphasis” could be for a number of reasons, he said, such as advanced technology and soft power.

“There’s a relationship to understanding the depth of Chinese history for a number of reasons, one of which is soft power … in the sense that the Chinese government and leadership presents itself as a country which is concerned about its history and its past,” Goodman said.