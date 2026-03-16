China's economy enters 2026 on firmer footing as risks build

China's factory output growth quickened in January-February while retail sales rebounded, in a steady start to the year for an economy confronting multiple challenges, including the fallout from the United States-Israeli war against Iran.

Industrial output rose 6.3 per cent from the same period in the previous year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday (Mar 16), up from the 5.2 per cent growth clocked in December. It beat a 5 per cent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll and marked the quickest growth since September last year.

The figures follow data showing China's exports blew past forecasts in the first two months, powered by surging AI‑related technology demand that also lifted upstream manufacturing.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, jumped 2.8 per cent, quickening from the 0.9 per cent pace in December for their biggest gain since October last year. Analysts had expected a 2.5 per cent growth.