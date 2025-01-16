Shot in the arm for China’s aviation hub ambitions as homegrown airlines fly deeper into European market

Since the beginning of last year, airlines such as Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Lufthansa, and LOT Polish Airlines have also either reduced their services to China or suspended their routes altogether.

Only seven European carriers remain on China-Europe routes, down from 14 in 2019, according to Caixin Global, a leading Chinese business news platform in a Dec 2024 report.

Meanwhile, Chinese airlines are significantly boosting their capacity on China-Europe routes.

In the first half of 2024, China’s three largest carriers - Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines - together offered around 4.67 million seats on these routes, according to Caixin.

This marked a 21.25 per cent increase compared to 2019 and more than double the number of seats offered in the same period last year.

Chinese airlines have also been building up capacity for other markets, such as with the United States. But progress on the American front has been limited as post-pandemic recovery remains sluggish, while COVID-era flight caps on Chinese carriers have not been fully eased.

In the summer of 2019 there were some 10,400 flights from China to the US, of which 61 per cent were operated by Chinese carriers, according to an August 2024 report by British aviation data firm OAG. In the summer of 2024, there were 2,500 flights, with Chinese airlines’ share falling back slightly as they maxed out on permitted frequencies.

FLYING FURTHER INTO THE EUROPEAN MARKET

Analysts say the trend isn’t entirely unexpected, especially in the highly competitive air travel arena.

"If a lot of the European airlines have scaled back in their capacity to China, then the Chinese airlines are going to try to make up some of the difference in that," Jamie Bloomfield, director of Propelo Aviation, a research and consultancy firm supporting the aviation industry, including air traffic managers, told CNA.

Bloomfield further pointed out there could be a strategic benefit if Chinese carriers successfully secure additional slots at some European airports - although that depends on availability and traffic rights. It would also create pressure as the slots will be lost in the next year if they are not utilised.

“(This is true) at least at the capacity-constrained airports, which tend to be the main hubs,” he explained.

"So I think they (may be) trying to fill up some of the opportunities that arise as a result of the European carriers reducing a bit, and in the longer run, they probably hope to retain that capacity if (China’s) economic situation returns."

Chinese carriers were already starting to expand internationally before the pandemic grounded much of global aviation in 2020, and that is now taking off once again amid a "strategic desire", said Brendan Sobie, an analyst and consultant at Sobie Aviation, a Singapore-based firm specialising in independent analysis and consulting for airlines, airports, and the aerospace sector.

Chinese airlines traditionally have “a lot” of domestic capacity, but they had to operate even more domestic flights in the initial post-pandemic period as the international market was recovering "very slowly", Sobie explained.

“As a result, their domestic market becomes oversupplied, and they're losing money. So, obviously they (have a) desire to try to shift a bit more back into the international market. That's their position,” Sobie told CNA.