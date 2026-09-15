China's new tech, national security exit-entry rules take effect

BEIJING: China tightened travel curbs on Tuesday (Sep 15) as new exit-and-entry rules took effect, barring citizens deemed a ​potential threat to national technology security from leaving the country.

Chinese are generally free to travel, unlike during the height of the Cold War when few were able to venture overseas, but the government has long kept close watch on the travel plans of those it considers could present a security risk.

China unveiled the new rules in July, saying they ​targeted violations of export controls or technology import and ​export rules in a way that may endanger ⁠industrial or technological security.

They were formulated to "safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests", the State Council said.

The rules provide for an exit ban ranging from six months to three years on citizens who return to China after committing illegal ​or criminal acts abroad that harm national security or interests.

Foreign nationals may ​also be denied entry for one to five years ‌for false statements made in visa applications.