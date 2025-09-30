China factory activity shrinks again as firms watch for stimulus, US trade deal

BEIJING: China's manufacturing activity shrank for a sixth month in September, an official survey showed on Tuesday (Sep 30), suggesting producers are waiting for further stimulus to boost domestic demand, as well as clarity on a US trade deal.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.8 in September versus 49.4 in August, below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction, but beating a median forecast of 49.6 in a Reuters poll.

The prolonged slump underlines the twin pressures on China's economy: domestic demand has failed to mount a durable recovery in the years since the pandemic, while US President Donald Trump's tariffs have squeezed Chinese factories as well as overseas firms that buy components.

All the same, a separate private-sector survey of factory managers showed the fastest expansion since March, buoyed by rising new orders and accelerated production growth, including an uptick in new export orders.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The two surveys cover different pools of producers, with the NBS placing more emphasis on large- and medium-sized firms focused on domestic sales, while RatingDog General PMI, compiled by S&P Global, which came in at 51.2, up from 50.5 in August, includes a larger share of export-oriented private companies.

"The rebound reflects a seasonal uptick as the summer disruptions are behind us and the government becomes more supportive," said Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, referring to the official PMI's headline figure.

China's economic momentum is marked by swings, he added: a strong first quarter from early stimulus, a slower midyear, followed by a fourth quarter rebound as the government ramps up support measures to meet growth targets.