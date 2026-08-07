Genshin Impact leakers jailed in landmark criminal case in China

SHANGHAI: Two people have been sentenced to jail in China over leaking unreleased gameplay footage from the hit action role-playing game Genshin Impact - the first criminal case against video game leaks following updated legal guidelines.

The duo, surnamed Su and Wu, had repeatedly uploaded unauthorised videos of unreleased gameplay footage onto Chinese online video-sharing platform BiliBili, according to video game developer miHoYo, in a statement released by its legal team on Wednesday (Aug 5). It did not specify their ages or genders.

They were found guilty of copyright infringement, the statement said.

Leaked videos from Su garnered more than 600,000 views, while video views from Wu exceeded 300,000, it added.

It is unknown how they got access to the unreleased gameplay footage.

“Both surpassed the criminal prosecution thresholds stipulated in the judicial interpretation, thus meeting the conditions for criminal charges.”

Previously, criminal cases involving video game leaks required illegal proceeds exceeding 50,000 yuan (US$7408.45) to be filed.

However, the new rules stipulated that posting infringed content that rack up more than 100,000 views or exceed 10,000 downloads can be considered for criminal investigation, according to Shanghai-based City News Service.