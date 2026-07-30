Hot off the press: Newspaper in China’s Guangxi goes viral after featuring hometown mathematician

GUILIN, Guangxi: A local Chinese newspaper edition has become an unlikely collector’s item in recent days, with people scrambling to get their hands on copies and resellers reportedly listing the issue for up to 74 times its original price of 1.35 yuan (US$0.20).

The reason for Guangxi Daily’s sudden surge in popularity? Its front-page profile of Chinese mathematician Wang Hong, who on Jul 23 was awarded the prestigious Fields Medal, often described as the Nobel Prize of mathematics.

Wang, 35, and compatriot Deng Yu, 37, were among the four recipients this year, becoming the first Chinese nationals to receive the honour, which is handed out every four years. Wang is also only the third woman to win the Fields Medal since its inception in 1936.

Handed out every four years, the Fields Medal recognises outstanding discoveries by researchers under the age of 40 and is bestowed by the International Mathematical Union.

Wang and Deng’s achievement drew widespread attention across China, with news outlets reporting extensively on the historic milestone.

But it was Guangxi Daily - the flagship newspaper of Wang’s home region - that struck a particular chord with readers.