New bridge partially collapses in China's Sichuan province

BEIJING: Part of a recently-opened bridge collapsed in China's southwestern province of Sichuan along a national highway linking the country's heartland with Tibet on Tuesday (Nov 11), local authorities said, but there were no reports of casualties.

Police in the city of Maerkang had closed the 758m-long Hongqi bridge to all traffic on Monday afternoon, after cracks appeared on nearby slopes and roads, and shifts were seen in the terrain of a mountain, the local government said.

All stranded vehicles were evacuated, and warning signs were set up on-site to control unauthorised entry by 11pm on Monday night, reported Chinese news site China Daily.

On Tuesday afternoon, conditions on the mountainside worsened, triggering landslides, leading to the collapse of the approach bridge and roadbed, said local authorities.

Construction of the bridge finished earlier this year, according to a video posted by the contractor Sichuan Road & Bridge Group on social media.

There is no estimated timeline for the reopening of the highway, local authorities said, as reported by China Daily.

The bridge is located near Shuangjiangkou hydropower project. The South China Morning Post reported earlier that the project, which will be the world’s tallest dam when completed, began storing water on May 1.