Stranded Chinese tourists turn to officials’ homes as hotels run out during May Day holiday rush

SINGAPORE: With record tourist numbers during China’s annual May Day holiday, one county’s hospitality has gone viral.

Tourism officials and residents in Xuanen, a county in the central Hubei province, reportedly opened up their homes to stranded travellers - drawing praise and also questions from netizens online, who described the move as “absurd and awkward”.

Xuanen's tourism bureau shared videos and accounts on May 3 of staff and local residents opening their homes to travellers, who were unable to find accommodation during the busy holiday period.

The five-day national holiday from May 1 to May 5 saw a huge surge in domestic tourism.

Hubei is known for its natural and historical landmarks like the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River and the Wudang Mountains - a site renowned for tai chi and considered a place of religious pilgrimage.

In particular, Xuanen welcomed nearly 702,000 visitors between May 1 and 3, marking an 85.7 per cent increase from the same period last year, officials said.

Around 30 stranded tourists reportedly stayed in residents’ and officials’ homes, according to a report by Hubei Daily.

Among them was a female traveller named Wang, who drove four hours with her family from their home in Yichang to Xuanen on a spontaneous road trip - without booking accommodation in advance.

As it turned out, the family of four were unable to find a room for the night, as many hotels and local homestays were fully booked. Wang told Hubei Daily that she eventually called tourism authorities for assistance.

In a video posted on the county tourism bureau’s WeChat account, Wang said tourism officials had “spent a long time” helping them source for hotel rooms or other accommodation in Xuanen.

That night, the family was offered free accommodation - not at a hotel, but in the home of the tourism bureau director, Wang Jufang.

Unsurprisingly, the family was full of praise for the “heartwarming service” they received from local tourism officials.

Another tourism bureau official named Guo Yanrui was also praised for offering spare rooms in his home to four tourists from Sichuan province.

Tourism bureau director Wang said county residents also offered their homes as temporary accommodation for tourists.

More than 30 travellers were accommodated in local residences during the May Day holiday period, while 100 emergency beds - equipped with daily necessities - were set up in the county’s national gymnasium, Wang added.

Wang did not meet the family during their visit as she was working at the time.

She even went the extra mile by travelling back to her hometown for the night so the family could have privacy.

“We also believe in the concept of ‘guests coming first’,” Wang said.

“The goodwill of residents has shown tourists the warmth of Xuanen county and how they have been treated like family while they were here.”