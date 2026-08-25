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China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted
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East Asia

China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted

China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted

The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China on Feb 14, 2023. (File photoL Reuters/Thomas Peter)

25 Aug 2026 03:49PM
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BEIJING: China's cooperation with Iran is conducted within the framework of international law and should not be interfered with or disrupted, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday (Aug 25) when asked about new US sanctions related to Iran.

China is closely monitoring the developments and will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference.

The US on Monday announced new sanctions on 60 individuals, entities and vessels in a move that it said would cut off Iran's ​economic lifeline, but stopped short of the most punishing measures.

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Source: Reuters/nh

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