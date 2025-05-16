China issues weather alert as high temperature threatens wheat quality

BEIJING: China issued a warning on Friday (May 16) about a high risk of dry, hot winds from next Monday to Thursday that could damage winter wheat crops in major producing areas, including Henan - a key wheat-growing province known as the country's granary.

According to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), temperatures in parts of Henan, Shaanxi, Shanxi and elsewhere are expected to exceed 40°C during the period, potentially breaking records for this time of year.

The extreme heat and dry winds could disrupt the grain filling process and cause the wheat to mature too quickly, the CMA warned.

Henan's wheat production accounted for about 27 per cent of China's total wheat output in 2024, with the harvest typically taking place from late May. A decline in production could prompt China to increase wheat imports to address potential shortfalls.

Reuters previously reported that Chinese buyers recently purchased between 400,000 and 500,000 metric tons of wheat from Australia and Canada, as concerns grow over the impact of heat on crops in China's agricultural heartland.