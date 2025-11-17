Japan tourism, retail stocks plunge after China travel warning

TOKYO: Shares in Japanese tourism and retail firms fell sharply on Monday (Nov 17) after China warned its citizens not to travel to Japan in a spat over comments by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan.

In morning trade, shares in cosmetics firm Shiseido dived 9 per cent, department store group Takashimaya by more than 5 per cent and Fast Retailing - the owner of Uniqlo - by over 4 per cent.

Shares in department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi notched a drop of around 10 per cent.

China is the biggest source of tourists to Japan.

Before taking power last month, Takaichi, an acolyte of ex-premier Shinzo Abe, was a vocal critic of China and its military build-up in the Asia-Pacific.

Her comments on Nov 7 were widely interpreted as implying that an attack on Taiwan, which is just some 100km from the nearest Japanese island, could warrant Tokyo's military support.

If a Taiwan emergency entails "battleships and the use of force, then that could constitute a situation threatening the survival (of Japan), any way you slice it", Takaichi told parliament.

Japan's self-imposed rules say that it can only act militarily under certain conditions, including an existential threat.

The comments came just days after Takaichi met Chinese President Xi Jinping for an apparently cordial first meeting on the sidelines of an APEC summit in South Korea.

Takaichi, who has visited Taiwan in the past and called for closer cooperation, also met separately with Taipei's representative at the summit.