Japan PM says raised 'serious concerns' with Xi on South China Sea, Xinjiang

GYEONGJU, South Korea: Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday (Oct 31) she raised "serious concerns" about the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Xinjiang in her first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Takaichi, Japan's first woman prime minister, has long been seen as a China hawk and has been a regular visitor to the Yasukuni shrine that honours Japan's war dead, a site that angers China and South Korea.

She said she told Xi at the APEC summit in South Korea that she wanted a "strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between Japan and China".

But she told reporters that she also raised a number of thorny issues with the Chinese leader, saying that it was "important for us to engage in direct, candid dialogue".

"We ... expressed serious concerns regarding actions in the South China Sea, as well as the situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," Takaichi said.

Beijing vehemently denies accusations of human rights abuses against the Uyghurs, saying its policies in Xinjiang have eradicated extremism and boosted development.

China has sweeping assertions of sovereignty over the South China Sea despite an international ruling in 2016 concluding its claims have no legal basis.

Tensions between China and the Philippines - which, like Japan, is a close US ally - have been particularly fraught, with frequent maritime confrontations.

Takaichi said she also raised with Xi the Japanese-administered Senkaku islands, known as the Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea where Japanese and Chinese vessels frequently face off.