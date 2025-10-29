Japan’s new PM Takaichi seeks to rebrand US ties in symbolic first meeting with Trump: Analysts

Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may have vowed a “new golden era” in ties with the United States, but analysts told CNA her first meeting with President Donald Trump signalled a rebranding rather than a reset of the alliance.

They said the meeting’s outcomes were largely symbolic and light on substance, aimed at reassuring Washington that Tokyo remains firmly aligned with its interests.

Trump, who is on a five-day visit to Asia, lavished praise on Takaichi during their talks in Tokyo on Tuesday (Oct 28), welcoming her pledge to accelerate Japan’s military buildup and signing agreements on trade and rare earth cooperation.

Takaichi, a protege of Trump’s late friend and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in turn applauded the US leader’s efforts to resolve global conflicts.